Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's first response to PM Narendra Modi: THIS is what he said

"Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable," the Pak PM said in response to Modi's congratulatory tweet

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif&#039;s first response to PM Narendra Modi: THIS is what he said

Islamabad (Pakistan): A day after PM Narendra Modi congratulated him and said "India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror", newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded to the Indian prime minister's wishes on social media.

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif however positioned Jammu and Kashmir as a "dispute" and called for settlement. Replying to Modi after he congratulated him on his appointment, Sharif tweeted: "Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people."

Modi on Monday congratulated Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. In a tweet, Modi said, "Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

 

Shehbaz Sharif is the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan. In one of his first decisions after becoming PM, Sharif announced one-day weekly off and changed the government offices' timing to 10 hours, local media reported on Tuesday, as mentioned by ANI. "No two off days in a week anymore! There will be only one official weekly off, PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered. He has changed the office hours of government offices from 10 am to 8 pm," Samaa News reported.

(With Agency inputs)

