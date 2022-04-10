New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday (April 10) said although the country gained Independence in 1947, however, its freedom struggle against “foreign conspiracy of regime change” has begun again.

“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022

After a day full of drama on Saturday, Imran Khan was finally defeated through the no-confidence motion at midnight. Khan had vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before voting was held on the crucial no-trust motion in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party informed.

As many as 174 lawmakers voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the 342-member National Assembly, making him the first premier of the nation to be ousted through a no-trust vote. In Pakistan's history, no Prime Minister has completed a successful five-year term so far.

Pakistan will pick a new Prime Minister on Monday when the National Assembly reconvenes to elect a new head of the government. The joint opposition, comprising socialist, liberal and radically religious parties, has fielded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as its PM candidate. He submitted his nomination to be new Pakistan PM to the legislature on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan chaired his PTI's parliamentary board meeting at Chairman Secretariat Banigala after his removal from office to announce the "future course of action."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV