Pakistan seeks India's help to combat mosquito-borne diseases post massive floods

Islamabad: Pakistan is ready to procure 6.2 million mosquito nets from India post its flood crisis. The Pakistan government on Tuesday (Oct 11) approved the decision on Tuesday (Oct 11). This step was taken to protect the citizens from mosquito-borne diseases after the massive flooding in the country. "Malaria is spreading at a rapid pace in 32 flood-affected districts of the country where thousands of children are infected with the mosquito-borne diseases," Pakistan health officials were quoted as saying by The News International.

WHO concerned about 'second disaster' in Pakistan

The Pakistani officials said they are planning to obtain the nets as early as possible and are hopeful that these would be obtained by the mid of November via the Wagah route.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed deep concerns about the potential for a "second disaster" in Pakistan due to a wave of diseases.

Earlier this month, the United Nations launched the revised flash appeal of USD 816 million to respond to the needs of people affected by climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

This increase reflects the rising needs and the unprecedented scale of destruction caused by the current climate-induced disaster which has affected a population of 33 million, cost 1,600 lives, and threatens hundreds of thousands more as a second disaster looms within the first one.

(With ANI inputs)