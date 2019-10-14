close

Pakistan

Pakistan using kids for anti-India propaganda, video goes viral

A video has been making rounds on social media wherein Pakistan's nefarious ploy to create disturbance in India can be seen. The most disturbing thing about the video is that Pakistan has tutored children in the video to propagate their anti-India rhetoric.

The video was released as a promotional feature by the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan, which has proclaimed itself as the "largest students' organisation in Pakistan" at an event in Karachi, Pakistan. The aim of the said event was to "build pressure on India and show our strength because we all are one". The theme of the event was "ab Hind banega Pakistan" (India will now become Pakistan) and it was called the Azadi-e-Kashmir Convention of 2019.

In the 45-second video, which went viral on social media, children are shown speaking about their plans for a future when "Pakistan will win control over India". They are tutored to say vicious statements that run along the lines of Pakistan preparing to wage destruction against India.

The use of children to propagate hatred in the video has been met with strong criticism and disapproval from Indians on social media platform Twitter.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user said, "This video produced by Pakistan Army uses children to peddle the Jihadi narrative. This is proof enough of how Pakistan Army promotes #Jihad. And how they are promoting terrorism using children. This why Pakistan is a terrorist state."

Another user said, "Children are the vessels into which adults pour their poison. -Rushdie This video only puts on display what Pakistan has been systematically doing to their children. Extremely disturbing."

Tags:
PakistanViral videoAnti-India propaganda
