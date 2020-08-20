Pakistan warns of nuclear war with India, says 'our weapons will save Muslim lives and only target regions'

Raking up the prospect of a war with India once again, Pakistan has warned of nuclear war with India, claiming that its weapons will save Muslim lives and only target regions in India. In an interview with Pakistani media channel Samaa TV, Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rashid claimed that Pakistan has very calculated weapons which are small and perfect.

He also stated that their weapons will only target regions as even Assam now comes within its range. Rashid also warned that Pakistan has no option in convention war and 'if something will happen it will be the end'.

"If Pakistan gets attacked by India, there is no scope for convention war. This will be a bloody and nuclear war. It will be a nuclear war for sure. We have very calculated weapons which are small and perfect. Our weapons will save Muslim lives and will only target regions. Pakistan range now even includes Assam. Pakistan has no option in convention war; therefore India knows if something will happen it will be the end," said Rashid.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has threatened India of nuclear war. In 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on several occasions spoke about nuclear war with India.

With his calls to the international community in the aftermath of India revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir not getting even an iota of support, Khan assumed an aggressive tone and even mentioned nuclear weapons Pakistan has. His ministers too had spoken of nuclear weapons in the most irresponsible manner possible.

In August 2019, Khan had said, "I want to tell (Narendra) Modi that our Army is ready for anything they do in Kashmir (PoK). The world should know that when two nuclear countries face-off, the whole world will be harmed. I tell this to everyone I speak with,'' Pakistan PM said. The cricketer-turned-politician had made these remarks while addressing the 'Kashmir Hour' rally.

In September 2019, Khan reiterated that the risk of a nuclear war, the radicalisation of Muslims around the world and a bloody uprising in the area will take place. His bluster had come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.