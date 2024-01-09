trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707912
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Pakistan: Yet Another Relief To Nawaz Sharif, Daughter Maryam Ahead Of General Elections

Nawaz Sharif was handed down a lifetime ban by the apex court in the Panama Papers case.

|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan: Yet Another Relief To Nawaz Sharif, Daughter Maryam Ahead Of General Elections

LAHORE: After securing swift relief from Pakistani courts in different corruption cases since his return from exile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday got another one as the national anti-graft body closed a major corruption investigation against him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. The development comes ahead of the February 8 general elections in Pakistan where Sharif, chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party is being considered as a front-runner for a record fourth as the prime minister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) announced closing a mega corruption probe against 74-year-old Nawaz Sharif and his other family members in the Sharif Trust case. “The NAB's executive board today approved the closure of a corruption probe against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other family members in the Sharif Trust case,” an NAB spokesperson said.

The investigation against the Sharif family into the Sharif Trust case was launched in 2000 over allegations of receiving millions of rupees in funds in the Sharif Trust through illegal means. Nawaz and his family members were also accused of misappropriation of funds and making property by using the name of the Trust.

Since his October 2023 return from the UK, where he spent four years in self-exile, Nawaz Sharif has been acquitted in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases, in which he was convicted for 10 and seven years respectively. Earlier on Monday, Nawaz became eligible to contest next month's general elections after the Supreme Court struck down a lifetime ban on lawmakers under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution for not being honest and righteous.

Nawaz was handed down a lifetime ban by the apex court in the Panama Papers case. He is contesting on two national assembly seats -- one in Lahore and the other in Mansahra. The PML-N has hailed the decision of the Supreme Court over lifetime disqualification as a step towards restoration of constitutional sanity.

“History has vindicated three-time premier Nawaz Sharif and restored his honour. The provision of lifetime disqualification was an instrument created for one reason and one agenda to exclude Nawaz from politics forever,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement. “The architects of this sinister provision in the law should be held accountable for adulterating the Constitution which was the highest level of offence in the Islamic republic,” she added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?