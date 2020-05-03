Pakistani leader and MQM chief Altaf Hussain talks about 'great threat' to his life

London: Expressing fear of danger to his life, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Husaain said that he can be murdered anytime as a result of informing workers and people about the truth. He added that his muder could be spun in any way but it will have been premeditated murder.

Altaf Hussain said that "He was arrested thrice in Pakistan and he was subjected to the worst mental and physical torture, various temptations and when no tactic could stop him from his struggle, the Establishment and ISI was bent upon killing him.'' He added that on extreme pressure from his colleagues he had to come to London but he still continued to stick to his ideology and continued to inform the people about the truth of Pakistan.

While addressing the leaders of the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Germany, Belgium, and Australia among others over the telephone that his life was in 'grave danger' and that his death.

He further said that there is no leader in Pakistan except for himself who rose from the poor and middle class despite not having a political background and then went on to form an organised movement whose discipline is recognized by the world.

Altaf also spoke about the robbery incident which took place at the MQM International Secretariat in London last week and said that several important documents including video, files were robbed from the place and the main door was broken.

The MQM was founded in 1984 as the party of Muhajirs or Urdu-speakers who migrated from India at the time of Partition in 1947. The party has dominated politics in Karachi for three decades because of its support in the densely populated working-class neighborhoods of Urdu-speaking Muhajirs.