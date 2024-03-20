Advertisement
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Pakistan's Gwadar Port Freed From Seize After 7 Terrorists Gunned Down: Report

The assailants entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex forcibly and opened fire in the area. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan's Gwadar Port today came under seizure from terrorists and was freed after the city police gunned down seven terrorists. The assailants entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex forcibly and opened fire in the area. The police said that while some blasts also took place at the site, the firing completely stopped after the assasilants were gunned down.

According to reports, Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani mentioned that there were multiple explosions during the attack. He also stated that the operation to clear out the attackers was still ongoing. Initially, Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin, Senior Superintendent of Police in Gwadar, mentioned that the gunfire had ceased entirely. Earlier, Umrani noted that a significant number of police and security forces had arrived at the scene while the intense gunfire was still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

