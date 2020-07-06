Pakistan's Health Minister Zafar Mirza tests COVID-19 positive

Islamabad: Pakistan's Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza informed on Monday (July 6, 2020) that he has tested COVID-19 positive.

The Minister tweeted, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions."

He added, "I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you."

Earlier on July 3, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has quarantined himself.

Several Pakistani political leaders and cricketers including veteran Shahid Afridi have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few months.

According to Pakistan's COVID-19 data on Monday morning, the country has a total of 2,31,818 confirmed cases with 4,762 coronavirus deaths.