हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Pakistan's Health Minister Zafar Mirza tests COVID-19 positive

According to Pakistan's COVID-19 data on Monday morning, the country has a total of 2,31,818 confirmed cases with 4,762 coronavirus deaths. 

Pakistan&#039;s Health Minister Zafar Mirza tests COVID-19 positive
File Photo (Twitter/@zfrmrza)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza informed on Monday (July 6, 2020) that he has tested COVID-19 positive.

The Minister tweeted, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions."

He added, "I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you."

Earlier on July 3, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has quarantined himself.

Several Pakistani political leaders and cricketers including veteran Shahid Afridi have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few months.

According to Pakistan's COVID-19 data on Monday morning, the country has a total of 2,31,818 confirmed cases with 4,762 coronavirus deaths. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newscoronavirus pakistanPakistanZafar Mirza
Next
Story

India, Canada discuss Chinese aggressiveness
  • 6,97,413Confirmed
  • 19,693Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,12,99,667Confirmed
  • 5,31,659Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M26S

5 big news related to the retreat of Chinese troops on LAC