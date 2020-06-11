People's Liberation Army not a popular choice among Chinese masses; here's why

New Delhi: Even as Indian and Chinese military commanders are busy holding talks to resolve the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, Zee News has tried to peep into the real face of the Chinese Army, popularly known as People's Liberation Army (PLA). On contrary to India, China has made compulsory military service for its citizens which is its strength as well its weakness.

Those who refuse to follow this diktat have to face harsh punishment. Chinese people dislike their army as they are recruited forcibly. For every youth in China, it is mandatory to spare two years for military services whether they like it or not. According to reports, about 35 percent of youth in the Chinese army are forced to become soldiers.

After completing their training, these youth are made to work as bonded labourers of the Chinese army. The military service in India, however, is not compulsory, but youth here nourish a dream to get recruited in the Army.

In China, these forcibly made soldiers have no way to escape from the Chinese military. The story of a Chinese youth, named Zhang Moukang, from Hainan province exposes the real face of the PLA. After joining the Chinese army, Zhang decided to leave it within a month but it was not easy for him to do so.

The incident took place in December last year when China was busy hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. The matter was a topic of debate across the world because of punishment one has to undergo. These punishments are:

1. First of all, that person's name is put on the list of infamous people in China. Getting into such a list means that such a person cannot go abroad. He cannot buy any land. He cannot sit on flights. He cannot travel long-distance trains or buses. He can neither get a loan nor get any insurance service. All these restrictions apply for two years.

2. The second punishment is that the person who refuses military service cannot get a government job again. This restriction is not for a year or two, but for his whole life. If a person has a permanent job in a government company, then even if he cannot work temporarily.

3. Such a person is never given the chance to join the army again in his lifetime. He is labeled as being rejected by the army. It is also a life sentence for that person and his family socially because of his refusal to join the army.

4. The fourth punishment is that the youth cannot go to college again. He can't restart his studies, and he is banned from going to college for two years.

5. The fifth punishment is that the person fails to get an opportunity as priority is usually given to the Chinese soldiers.

6. Under the sixth punishment, that person has to pay back the expenditure on military training, besides paying a fine. Together, he has to pay about $8000 or about Rs 6 lakh.

7. That person is also not allowed to do business for at least two years. He is thus made helpless from every side.

8. He is also publicly humiliated in China. The official media and social media disseminate information about him and the punishment he received.

With such a punishment, no Chinese citizen can dare to refuse military service.