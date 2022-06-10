हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pervej Musharraf dead

Pervez Musharraf critical, recovery not possible: Important MESSAGE FROM FAMILY here

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is on ventilatior. Musharraf is suffering from longtime ailment. Some Pakistani media outlets earlier reported that Musharraf passed away in hospital, however, the reports were quashed later.

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is on ventilatior.

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's family today said that the military ruler's condition is critical, his organs have failed and recovery is not possible. The family, posting a statement on Twitter, said that Musharraf is battling a longtime ailment. "Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).  Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living."

Earlier, some Pakistani media outlets earlier reported that Musharraf passed away in hospital, however, the reports were quashed later. Earlier today, Musharraf's close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he is critical and on a ventilator support at a hospital in the UAE. Gen Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.  

"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI. Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf. He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness. "I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," Chaudhry said.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert. "General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case. The former president, living in Dubai since 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007. The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.

