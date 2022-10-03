Pet mom shares adorably cute video of dogs waiting for school bus with tiny bags- Watch

The internet is a wonderful great source of videos of charming and cute dogs. This Instagram video is a prime example. A group of dogs is seen waiting for their school bus while carrying little bags. The video is made in such a way that it will make you smile and make the remaining of your day more cheerful. Victoria Diange West, an Instagram user, posted the video. She has over 12,000 followers on the meta-owned platform and frequently shares videos of her dogs.

"Waiting for the school bus I hope the kids have a great year," read the caption of the video shared by the pet mom with several hashtags, including #dogsgotoschool, #backpackfordogs, and #dogvideo. Various breeds of dogs are shown in the video sitting on a carpet in a hallway of a home with bags on their backs and yellow headbands around their necks.

More than eight lakh people have seen and liked the video since it was shared on September 7. Additionally, the sweet video has drawn close to a thousand comments. A user wrote, "Come on show them running out the door please!!!". "Omg. I'm in love with every single one of them!!! Just so precious!!" posted another user.