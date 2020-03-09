Petition launched to shut down Pornhub for aiding trafficking

Pornhub, the world’s biggest porn site has been facing accusations by an online petition that says its executives are accountable for aiding trafficking. The petition, being the part of the Traffickinghub campaign, started by Laila Mickelwait is also calling for the closure of the adult website.

The petition has over 3,88,644 signatures on till March 9, 2020.

Laila in her Change.org petition has cited numerous cases where the sexual abuse videos were uploaded on the website.

The petitioner claims, "In the last few months, there have been several shocking cases of sex trafficking and child rape films that were hosted on Pornhub. A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for a year was finally found after her mother was tipped off that her daughter was being featured in videos on the site — 58 such videos of her rape and sexual abuse were discovered on Pornhub."

Laila added, "Her trafficker, who was seen in the videos raping the child, was identified using surveillance footage of him at a 7-Eleven where he was spotted with his victim. He is now facing a felony charge."

Petitioner also claimed the famous porn site is visited by 42 billion people per year and 6 million videos are uploaded every year.

The adult site is free for all and with no age restrictions. The website raises revenue through advertising and paid-for promotions by porn producers.

The link to the petition is given here