हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Physical exercise

Physical exercise makes you happier, leads to better mental health: Study

Another striking finding of the study is that income and wealth seem to have a lesser impact on the happiness of the individuals contrary to popular opinion. According to the study, a sedentary person has to earn an additional USD 25,000 (Rs 17,97,187.5 lakhs) on average to be as happy as a person who exercises. 

Physical exercise makes you happier, leads to better mental health: Study
Image courtesy: IANS (File photo)

Washington D.C: A new study suggested that not the money or wealth but doing physical exercises makes a person happier, which eventually leads to better mental health.

The study conducted by researchers from the Oxford and Yale universities published in The Hill suggests that people who engage in daily physical exercises are happier than those who do not engage in any sort of physical exercise, irrespective of the wealth they possess.

The researchers conducted the research through a survey of 1.2 million people and the study has been published in the medical journal - Lancet. The study reports that people who are active have reported about 35 days of poor mental health in a given year while the ones who are more sedentary have reported an additional 18 days of poor mental health.

Another striking finding of the study is that income and wealth seem to have a lesser impact on the happiness of the individuals contrary to popular opinion. According to the study, a sedentary person has to earn an additional USD 25,000 (Rs 17,97,187.5 lakhs) on average to be as happy as a person who exercises. 

The study has also suggested that exercising three times a week for about 30 to 60 minutes affects the happiness of individuals.

Tags:
Physical exerciseMental healthOxford UniversityYale University
Next
Story

NASA scientists notice water in Jupiter's atmosphere

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Mediator Sadhana to Shaheen Bagh Protesters: We won't be able to help even you will keep the road closed