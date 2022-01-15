Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark Dance' is now YouTube's most-watched video with over 10 bn views

New Delhi: A video of two kids performing on a shark song named ‘Baby Shark’ has become the first video on YouTube to get over 10 billion views. Displayed under the most watch category now, ‘Baby Shark’ was uploaded by a channel named Pinkfong, which is a kids’ channel for short songs and stories.

Well, if you are as excited as we are to watch the video, let’s cut to the chase before giving you any more details. Watch the video here!

The first-ever YouTube video to achieve such a feat, Baby Shark Dance was uploaded on the platform on June 18, 2016, and tops the chart with 10,012,714,939 views at the time of writing this article.

In the video, we can see two adorable kids; a girl and a boy, singing and dancing on the song while the Shark animations splash on the background to compliment the lyrics.

The song in the Baby Shark video was sung by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine in 2015 when she was 10. After its debut in 2016, the song went on to be adapted into a Nickelodeon pre-school series Baby Shark's Big Show in 2021.

It has been reported that a feature film based on Baby Shark is also in the making.

You’ll be shocked to know that the Baby Shark video has defeated Puerto Rican pop stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s super-hit song Despacito, which now stands at the second spot on the video uploading platform.

Meanwhile, Pinkfong has come up with an interesting way to celebrate this milestone. The channel has invited kids from all around the world to share their favourite ‘Baby Shark Dance’ moment.

“Today we mark history with our special milestone! Baby Shark Dance’ became the first video in history to hit 10 billion views on YouTube! Join us to celebrate and share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us! Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo,” the channel wrote on its Facebook page.