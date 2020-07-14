PM K P Sharma Oli's remarks on Lord Ram not meant to debase Ayodhya's significance and cultural value, says Nepal Foreign Ministry

The Nepal Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a statement to clarify the remark made by Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Lord Ram, saying that the comment was "not meant to debase the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears".

In a shocking claim that sparked controversy, Nepal PM Oli on July 13 said that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya village of Nepal and not in India as claimed. He made the bizarre claim during the 207th birth anniversary celebration of Adikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, the author of the Ramayana in the Nepali language.

A statement on Tuesday also said that the remarks made by the PM wasn't linked to any political subject and have no intention to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone. It added that as there have been several myths and references about Lord Ram and the places associated with him, the PM was "simply highlighting the importance of further studies".

"The remarks made by the Prime Minister are not linked to any political subject and have no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone. As there have been several myths and references about Shree Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization," read the statement.

"The remarks were not meant to debasing the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears. It may be underlined that the tradition of celebrating Bibaha Panchami where a marriage procession coming from Ayodhya, India to Janakpur, Nepal takes place every year," it added.

"The Prime Ministers of Nepal and India launched the Ramayana Circuit in May 2018, of which Janakpur-Ayodhya Passenger Bus Service is an important component. These facts signify the bond of time-honoured cultural affinity between our two countries and peoples," the statement further added.