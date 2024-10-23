Advertisement
NARENDRA MODI-XI JINPING

PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping's Bilateral Meet Begins On Margins Of BRICS Summit

Bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Trending Photos

PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping's Bilateral Meet Begins On Margins Of BRICS Summit Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold bilateral meeting on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Leaders of the two countries are currently holding their first bilateral in over four years. The meeting could ease tensions between the two Asian giants.

This is a developing story.

