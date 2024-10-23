PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping's Bilateral Meet Begins On Margins Of BRICS Summit
Bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold bilateral meeting on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Leaders of the two countries are currently holding their first bilateral in over four years. The meeting could ease tensions between the two Asian giants.
This is a developing story.
