PM Modi Meets Sultan Of Brunei During 2-Day Visit, Discusses Bilateral Ties

PM Modi Brunei Visit: In a bid to boost ties between India and Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei at his official residence Istana Nurul Iman. The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening the bond between the two nations. The meetings also focused on reinforcing New Delhi's commitment to its 'Act East' policy and advancing its vision of the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi, who is on a two-nation visit, will travel to Singapore later in the day. After his arrival in Brunei, he received a warm welcome from Bolkiah and his family members. He is scheduled to attend an official luncheon hosted by Sultan Bolkiah.

The Prime Minister took to social media platform X and shared details of his meeting. "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages, and people-to-people exchanges," he stated.

On Tuesday, PM Modi arrived at Bandar Seri Begawan Airport, marking the beginning of his two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam.

Why PM Modi's Brunei Visit Holds Significance?

PM Modi's visit to Brunei is crucial as it is the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation. This visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Upon arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei.

Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi In Brunei

Following his arrival in Brunei, PM Modi received an enthusiastic reception from members of the Indian community at his hotel. He also visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, a renowned structure in the region named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei, who is also the father of the current Sultan Bolkiah.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. The new facility, located at the Jalan Duta Diplomatic Enclave adjacent to the US Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan, was appreciated by PM Modi as a symbol of the strong ties between the two nations.

He also appreciated the Indian community in Brunei, acknowledging their role as a living bridge between the two nations, further strengthening bilateral relations.

The visit focuses on exploring new avenues for cooperation in multiple areas, including defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.