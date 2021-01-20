PM Narendra Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, says 'look forward to strengthening India-US ties'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the President of the United States and said he was committed to working with him to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights. PM Modi also congratulated Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as Vice President of America.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman Vice President in a historic but scaled-down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel. The 78-year-old veteran Democrat leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington -- the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

"Congratulations to Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as Vice President. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet," PM Modi tweeted.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," PM Modi said.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading the USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," he said in a series of tweets.

Noting that the India-US partnership is based on shared values, Modi said the two countries have a substantial and multi-faceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages.

"The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," the prime minister said.