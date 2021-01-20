हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

PM Narendra Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, says 'look forward to strengthening India-US ties'

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman Vice President in a historic but scaled-down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel. The 78-year-old veteran Democrat leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, says &#039;look forward to strengthening India-US ties&#039;
Play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the President of the United States and said he was committed to working with him to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights. PM Modi also congratulated Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as Vice President of America. 

READ | Joe Biden becomes 46th US President, Kamala Harris scripts history as first female US Vice-President

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman Vice President in a historic but scaled-down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel. The 78-year-old veteran Democrat leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington -- the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

READ | Democracy has prevailed, says 46th US President Joe Biden in his first speech

"Congratulations to Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as Vice President. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet," PM Modi tweeted.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," PM Modi said.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading the USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," he said in a series of tweets.

Noting that the India-US partnership is based on shared values, Modi said the two countries have a substantial and multi-faceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages.

"The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," the prime minister said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenNarendra Modi46th US PresidentUS PresidentKamala HarrisUS Vice-PresidentFirst female US Vice-President
Next
Story

Democracy has prevailed, says 46th US President Joe Biden in his first speech
  • 1,05,95,660Confirmed
  • 1,52,718Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M26S

DNA: Joe Biden becoming US President will be harmful or beneficial for India?