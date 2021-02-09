PM Narendra Modi, Joe Biden resolve to uphold rule of law, democratic process in Myanmar

Washington DC: Days after the military coup in Myanmar, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to uphold the rule of law along with the democratic process in Burma.

White House on Monday issued a press statement in which it said, "The President (Biden) underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship. They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma (Myanmar)."

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy," the White House statement said.

In his first official interaction with Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed a host of issues with the US President and also took the opportunity to invite him and First lady, Dr Jill Biden, to visit India at their earliest convenience.

In a tweet, PM Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US President, and the two leaders discussed regional issues as well as shared priorities. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geopolitical context. They also noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests.

Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed best wishes for his tenure, and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership.

Both the leaders reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The statement from the White House came days after Myanmar’s military launched a coup last week and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members.

Moreover, hundreds of protestors including political leaders and students, who had demonstrated, were arrested.

The military also announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi’s NLD party secure a resounding victory. According to media reports cited by the United Nations, scores of people took to the streets in Yangon last week to protest the military`s takeover and the arrest of several elected leaders.

Access to the internet and social media was severely restricted following the overthrow of the government. As thousands of people continued to participate in protest marches across the country, curfew was imposed in seven townships on Monday, to stop the people from protesting against the junta rule.

Moreover, the military disbanded the National reconciliation and Peace Centre, the leading internal peace process mechanism of the previous National League for Democracy government, while arresting some of its civilian leaders.

