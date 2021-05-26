PM Modi saved thousands of lives in Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne

New Delhi: The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, on Tuesday (May 25) thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to his country.

He said that Modi helped save thousands of lives in the Caribbean.

“I thank PM Modi for the act of benevolence in which he sent vaccines to us. He has saved tens of thousands of lives in the Caribbean. We are eternally grateful to India for vaccines,” Browne told Zee Media.

Acknowledging that India was going through a tough time due to the second wave of the pandemic, Browne said he shared empathy with the people.

“India has its own problem, but it went the extra mile. We share our empathy with the people of India. Our prayers are with the people of India and we stand in solidarity with them,” Browne said.

Browne also talked about fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi who fled India after being accused in the Rs 14000 crore PNB fraud case. He said that information about Choksi is being shared with Interpol.

Browne said, "So the missing persons report that was put out locally, is now being shared with Interpol".

Choksi has been missing from the country for the last 24 hours with local authorities able to locate the vehicle he used last.

