PM to resign over COVID mess; Japan under serious threat

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday (September 3) announced that he won't run for the leadership of Japan's governing party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The announcement comes amid growing criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan PM Yoshihide Suga said he would step down, setting the stage for a new premier after a one-year tenure marred by an unpopular COVID-19 response and rapidly dwindling public support.

Suga announced on Friday that he would not run in a party leadership contest slated for Sept 29, meaning he will also be replaced as prime minister. Suga is expected to stay on until his successor is chosen in the party election.

Hours after Suga`s announcement, broadcaster TBS reported, without citing sources, that Kono intended to run in the leadership race. But Kono stopped short of declaring his candidacy, telling reporters that he wanted to consult party colleagues first.

According to Reuters report, PM Yoshihide Suga’s support ratings sink to below 30 percent as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

Suga's decision to not run in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election in September means the party will choose a new leader, who will become prime minister.

Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September citing ill health, did not capitalize on his last major achievement, hosting the Olympics, which were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic months.

(With Reuters inputs)

Live TV