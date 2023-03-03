'Political Correctness Allowed Islamic Radicalism To Flourish In Britain': UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman

New Delhi: The United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman, during a counter-extremism conference, said that 'political correctness' has created a blindspot for 'Islamic terrorism' to thrive. She claimed that there was a "highly coordinated" Islamist network in the UK veiled under a "perfectly respectable" disguise. However, she said, this network held extremist views internally.

As per reports, Braverman said, "We have a blind spot in the system. It has allowed certain Islamist groups to operate under our radar. There can be no place for political correctness in our national security. In fact, I would like to banish it altogether."

Braverman was speaking at the UK-led Prevent programme against terrorism when she raised concerns about 'Islamic radicalisation' in the country. She even hit out at Muslim advocacy groups such as MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development) and CAGE, and accused them of spreading "dishonest narratives."

"Groups like Mend and Cage have persistently pursued harmful and dishonest narratives, which until now have gone largely unchallenged. Their members have repeatedly been involved in the demonisation of Muslims who cooperate in counter-extremism efforts," Braverman said.

"Extremism is not only dangerous because it can lead to violence. It is dangerous in its own right. And unless we deal with it comprehensively, we should not be surprised when it continues to endure and grow — with disastrous consequences for our shared norms, values, basic rights, and freedoms."

Earlier, in November 2022, Suella Braverman had sparked a row after she referred to migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an "invasion of our southern coast." She made these remarks in response to questions about the overcrowded conditions at a processing centre for new arrivals in the country.