Pompeo denounces 'harassment' of US State Department in Trump impeachment probe

The US State Department has issued an initial response to a Congressional request for documents as part of an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.

"The State Department sent a letter last night to Congress, which is our initial response to the document request. We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law," Pompeo told a news conference in Greece.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are examining whether there are grounds to impeach Republican President Donald Trump based on a whistleblower’s account that said he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call to help investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Pompeo said there were `clearly politics` involved in the investigation. U.S. House Democrats on Friday subpoenaed the White House for documents they want to see as part of their impeachment investigation.