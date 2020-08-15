हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pope Francis

Pope Francis calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam

He was giving his Angelus message for Assumption Day, the most important Catholic feast dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

Pope Francis calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam
File Photo: Twitter/@Pontifex

Vatican City: Pope Francis called for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Saturday, urging them not to let a dispute over a dam on the Nile lead to conflict.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built some 15 km (9 miles) from Ethiopia`s border with Sudan, has become a major source of discord between the three countries.

"I invite all parties involved to continue on the path of dialogue so that the eternal river will continue to be a source of life, which unites and does not divide, which nurtures friendship, prosperity and fraternity and not enmity, misunderstanding and conflict," the pontiff said.

He was giving his Angelus message for Assumption Day, the most important Catholic feast dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

Egypt, which fears the dam project could lead to water shortages upstream, has threatened to withdraw from the latest round of discussions. Sudan is concerned about the dam`s safety.

Tags:
Pope FrancisGrand Ethiopian Renaissance DamEgyptEthopiaSudan
Next
Story

Russia produces first batch of coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M2S

Video: 74 photos of 74th Independence Day