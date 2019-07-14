close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New York City

Power outage strikes New York City, subway services affected

Buildings and streets are also experiencing the outage, while traffic snarls are expected in Manhatten.

Power outage strikes New York City, subway services affected
File photo used only for representational purpose.

New York: Thousands of people were left without electricity across New York City on Saturday evening, according to the energy company responsible for providing electricity to the region.

The massive power outage also affected subway services in New York. "We`re getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come," the NYCT Subway tweeted on Saturday.

The subway services are working closely with utility provider Consolidated Edison (or Con Edison) to determine the root cause of the power failure. "While Con Edison works to restore power in Manhattan, we encourage everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations. We will continue to provide updates as soon as we have more information. Your safety is our top priority. If you need emergency assistance, please call 911," the services tweeted on Saturday.

Buildings and streets are also experiencing the outage, while traffic snarls are expected in the affected area, according to CNN.

Tags:
New York City
Next
Story

India and Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur Corridor resumes on Sunday

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa