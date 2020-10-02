President Trump paid the price for his gamble to play down COVID-19: Chinese daily Global Times

New Delhi: As the news came out that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese daily Global Times slammed the US President for mishandling of the pandemic and said that President and the First Lady "have paid the price" for the gamble to play down the COVID-19.

Hu Xijin, Editor of Global Times, said "President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, has not yet reacted to this news.

Earlier in the day, President Trump said that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The development is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls.

In a tweet, 74-year-old Trump said, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

In a statement, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said the president and the first lady "are both well at this time", and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. "Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Conley added.

Expressing concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Trump and the first lady a quick recovery, and tweeted, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

Earlier on Thursday night, the President predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight. Trump and his wife had begun a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top advisor and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

In consequence, The White House has dropped a Florida campaign trip from Trump's schedule on Friday. He had been due to hold a campaign event at Sanford airport in Florida on Friday evening but his new schedule just lists a midday phone call on "Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

President Trump will, however, continue to perform his duties as the president of America.

