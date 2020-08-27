Progress made in disengaging frontline troops of both sides, says China on border situation with India

Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian on Thursday claimed that "progress has been made" on disengagement by frontline troops if both sides". China said that both the nations have "agreed to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries".

Wu added that both the countries "continue to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels". The spokesperson added that "the remaining issues" should be "properly" handled and the nations should "jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border area".

Calling China and India "important neighbours", Wu said that "maintaining peace and stability in the border area is not only conducive to both sides' respective development, but also to regional and world peace and stability".

Wu added that both the nations should work "towards the same goal, bearing in mind the big picture of bilateral ties and putting the border issue in an appropriate position in this big picture, avoid misjudgment, keep divergences from escalating into disputes, and take concrete steps to bring the bilateral relations back to the right track of normal development".