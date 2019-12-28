Proud Pakistani, proud Hindu; do not politicise my statement, says Danish Kaneria

New Delhi: Days after a controversial interview by former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar admitting the ill-treatment meted out to Pakistani player Danish Kaneria by other players in the dressing room, Kaneria in a video message said that he used to ignore the behaviour of others and concentrated on improving his game instead, he also requested that no political angle be given to his statement.

Kaneria acknowledged the "different" treatment to him by other players but insists that he ignored the behaviour and focussed only on his cricket. He said that since Shoaib's statement he has been asked to clarify and to that he replied: "My answer to Shoaib Bhai statement is that I represented Pakistan, this was a big thing for me to have represented the country at the highest level... There must have happened for sure with Shoaib Bhai and this is the reason he has said what he said on national television. He saw those things and felt the treatment and this is why he said this. I ignored everything and I focussed on cricket and my bowling. I use to improve my bowling so that I can help my country win through my performance. "

He said that he got favour from his then captain Inzamam Ul-Haq and some other players because of his abilities. "My captain Inzamam Ul-Haq, Mohd Yunus, always supported me based on my performance. I garnered the support through my abilities," he said.

The Pakistani bowler urged that no political angle should be given to his statement and that he is a proud Pakistani and a proud Hindu. "I am a proud Pakistani and a proud Hindu. I take pride in having being able to represent the country. Please don't give my statement a political angle," he said.

Read his full statement here:

Namaskar, Salaam, Jai Shri Ram,

How are you everyone?

As everyone knows that Shoaib Akhtar has given a statement that has gone viral, media has been asking questions, I am being asked on what do I have to say on Shoaib Bhai's statement.

My answer to Shoaib Bhai statement is that I represented Pakistan, this was a big thing for me to have represented the country at the highest level.

My and Shoaib bhai's speed have led Pakistan to several victories in test matches, but there were some players who used to think differently and talk differently to me.

That must have happened for sure with Shoaib Bhai and this is the reason he has said what he said on national television. He saw those things and felt the treatment and this is why he said this.

I ignored everything and I focussed on cricket and my bowling. I used to improve my bowling so that I can help my country win through my performance. There were a lot of things said behind my back, I never reacted to it but Shoaib Bhai has said it now. Shoaib bhai felt that I was ill treated.

If Shoaib Bhai has said he must be in a better position to take the names of those people who did that with me.

My captain Inzamam Ul-Haq, Mohd Yunus, always supported me based on my performance. I garnered the support through my abilities. I am a proud Pakistani and a proud Hindu. I take pride in having being able to represent the country.

Please don't give my statement a political angle.

Thank You.

Much has been said since the news broke out including BJP's Karnataka Twitter handle which tried to paint it as an advantage of CAA for Hindus in Pakistan facing religious persecution.

The tweet said, "Pakistani cricketers refused to eat food with Danish Kaneria & constantly humiliated him just because he was a Hindu, says Shoaib Akhtar. Now imagine the pain & agony suffered by "Persecuted Minorities" at the hands of Muslims in Pakistan. Do you still support Congress? Shame!"

Even former Indian cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir commented on the issue saying that "this is the real face of Pakistan".

"This is the actual face of Pakistan. We had Mohammad Azharuddin as captain of our side and he captained us in 80-90 Test matches. This shows the reality of Pakistan, they have a sportsman (Imran Khan) as their Prime Minister, still, people in their country have to go through this. Kaneria played 60 matches for Pakistan, and it is shameful," former cricketer Gambhir told reporters.

In an earlier statement, Kaneria had thanked Shoaib Akhtar for "telling the truth to the world" and thanked players who supported him. Though he added that life was not in good shape and appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket administrators of the country to help him out.