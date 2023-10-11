Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the recent outbreak of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, asserting that the failure of the US policy in the Middle East, which neglected Palestine's legitimate need for an Independent State, is to be blamed for the latest attack on the West Asian nation. During discussions with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Putin seized the moment to attribute the sharp escalation to years of US policy in the region.

"I think that many people will agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East," Putin emphasized. Putin criticized Washington for attempting to "monopolize" peace efforts and accused it of overlooking workable compromises. He highlighted the United States' disregard for Palestinian interests, notably their aspiration for an independent Palestinian state.

However, Putin made no reference to Russia's involvement in the Middle East peace process, where it has been a part of the "Quartet" along with the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union since 2002, assisting in mediating efforts.

Israel has pledged to escalate its response to the attack by Iran-backed Hamas militants with a ground offensive, while US President Joe Biden pledged support for Israel and issued a warning to potential opportunists.

Amidst the diplomatic efforts, Russia continued its engagement. A Kremlin statement indicated that Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lamented the "catastrophic rise in the deaths among civilians."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged a swift ceasefire in a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, indicated that the Kremlin was engaged with both conflicting parties and expressed intent to play a role in resolving the conflict, although specific actions were not outlined. He cautioned about the potential for the conflict to spread into neighbouring regions.

Peskov stressed that Moscow participated in various diplomatic formats, despite limited progress. "But nevertheless we intend to keep making efforts and play our role in terms of providing assistance to seek ways to a settlement," he affirmed.

Throughout the current crisis, the Kremlin has aimed to maintain a balanced stance, underscoring its relations with both sides. While Moscow reportedly employs Iran-made drones in its conflict in Ukraine and has historical ties with the Palestinians, including Hamas, it also shares commonalities with Israel, notably the significant number of Israelis who are former Russian citizens, Peskov highlighted.

In subsequent statements reported by Russian news agencies, Peskov expressed heightened concern over the turmoil, stating it has the potential to grow beyond the current zone of the Arab-Israeli conflict, posing a significant danger.