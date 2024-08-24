'Putin Doesn’t Respect You': Zelenskyy Urges Modi For Stronger Support From New Delhi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday urged New Delhi to play a more active role in supporting Kyiv's ongoing peace initiatives. Zelenskyy stated that a Russian strike on Ukraine's largest children's hospital that happened on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow last month, demonstrated Russian President Vladimir Putin does not ‘respect’ India or you (PM Modi). Zelensky made these remarks during a media briefing following his talks with Modi.

Zelenskyy emphasised India's significant global influence as a ‘big country,’ noting that while many export avenues for Russia are closed, India remains open. "India holds a substantial influence," he remarked. Zelenskyy also mentioned that he had a candid discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding India's oil purchases from Russia, which are generating billions of dollars to support Russia's military efforts.

On question regarding Ukraine’s direct involvement in buying ‘Made-in-India’ products, and allowing Indian companies to get established on his ground, Zelenskyy said, "Yeah, we are ready (to directly engage with India and buy products made in India in the near future). I gave these all messages to your productions. As I said, we are ready to exchange...We are ready to buy. We are ready to produce. We are ready to open your companies here or we are ready to open our companies in India. So, we are very ready for such dialogue and for such work," reported ANI.

Following their meeting, Zelenskyy took to social media and said that India and Ukraine had finalised four agreements. These agreements span various fields, such as medical cooperation, agricultural collaboration, humanitarian aid, and cultural exchanges.

"India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This support is crucial, as it aligns with the global principle of respecting the UN Charter," Zelenskyy stated.