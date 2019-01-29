हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Putin's envoy in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

The diplomat is visiting the country following Russia’s wish to discuss the Afghan peace process.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/MFARussia

Islamabad: Russia`s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to discuss the Afghan peace process, in the wake of the US and Taliban agreeing on a framework deal to end the 17-year-old conflict in Afghanistan.

The diplomat is visiting the country following Russia’s wish to discuss the Afghan peace process. He was met by senior officials of the Foreign Office and Russian Embassy, Pakistan Today reported.

He will hold talks with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership at the Foreign Office. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin`s special envoy for Afghanistan comes in the wake of last week’s marathon talks between US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban in Qatar.

The United States and Taliban have agreed in principle to chalk out a framework for a deal that could eventually end the 17-year old conflict in Afghanistan.Khalilzad, in an interview to the New York Times, said the United States and the Taliban have agreed in principle on a framework for a peace deal.

According to the peace deal, the Taliban would guarantee that Afghanistan will never be used as a base for terrorism in return for a full American withdrawal from the country.

Last month, Russian Ambassador in Pakistan Alexey Dedov had said that Pakistan’s commitment and efforts for regional peace and stability are highlighted by the country’s decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor with India. The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims from India.

