हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Britain Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth holds first in-person meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau since catching Covid-19

Royal watchers noted that the flowers behind the Queen in official photographs were blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which they said was a deliberate tribute as very little around the queen happens by accident.

Queen Elizabeth holds first in-person meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau since catching Covid-19

London: Britain`s Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for coronavirus last month. Photographs of the meeting showed Trudeau holding the queen`s hand in his, while also chatting and laughing.

The palace announced on February 20 that the queen, 95, had tested positive for COVID-19, sharpening concerns about the health of the world`s longest-reigning monarch two weeks after she marked 70 years on the British throne.
They said at the time she was suffering from mild cold-like symptoms and cancelled several engagements. She did continue to carry out light duties.

Royal watchers noted that the flowers behind her in official photographs were blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which they said was a deliberate tribute as very little around the queen happens by accident.

Trudeau is in Britain to hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the international response to Russia`s invasion of Ukraine.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Britain Queen Elizabeth IIJustin TrudeauBritainrussia ukraine crisis
Next
Story

'Military action will stop in a moment if Ukraine...,' Kremlin tells Russia's terms

Must Watch

PT19M54S

Zee Exit Poll: Should results be seen as semi-finals of '2024 Elections'?