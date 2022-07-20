NewsWorld
RANIL WICKREMESINGHE

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new Sri Lanka President, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was up against dissident ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new Sri Lanka President, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa

New Delhi: Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (July 20, 2022) succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa and was elected the new Sri Lanka President. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was up against dissident ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The Sri Lankan Parliament voted to elect Wickremesinghe as successor to Gotabaya, following a high-voltage political drama that saw the former president fleeing the country and resigning after a popular uprising against his government for the unprecedented economic crisis. 

The voting by secret ballot took place amidst tight security in the wake of the simmering tensions in the island nation.

A candidate was needed to cross the magical figure of 113 in the 225-member House to win the election.

(This is breaking news, more details to be added soon)

Ranil WickremesingheGotabaya RajapaksaSri Lanka crisisSri Lanka political crisisSri Lanka Economic Crisis

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA Video
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?