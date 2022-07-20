New Delhi: Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (July 20, 2022) succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa and was elected the new Sri Lanka President. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was up against dissident ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The Sri Lankan Parliament voted to elect Wickremesinghe as successor to Gotabaya, following a high-voltage political drama that saw the former president fleeing the country and resigning after a popular uprising against his government for the unprecedented economic crisis.

The voting by secret ballot took place amidst tight security in the wake of the simmering tensions in the island nation.

A candidate was needed to cross the magical figure of 113 in the 225-member House to win the election.

(This is breaking news, more details to be added soon)