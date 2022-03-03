हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ukraine crisis

Ready to talk, but won't stop targeting Ukraine military: Russia

Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting in Ukraine but will continue to press its effort to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

Ready to talk, but won&#039;t stop targeting Ukraine military: Russia
Reuters Photo

Kyiv: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting in Ukraine but will continue to press its effort to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

The Russian Foreign Minister said that the country’s delegation submitted its demands to the Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week, and is now waiting for Kyiv's response in talks set for Thursday.

Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia. Russia says that made Ukraine a threat to its security.

 

