‘Resolve conflict through diplomacy, dialogue’: India on Russia-Ukraine war at UNSC

New Delhi: Permanent Representative to India at UNSC, Ruchira Kamboj claimed India’s human-centric stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and suggested resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. She also highlighted the intricacies of the issue and labelled it as a significant concern for the international community. Ruchira Kamboj emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of the issue, citing PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting at the SCO summit, and stated that global order should be based on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This was also stated unequivocally by PM Modi during his meeting with President Putin on sidelines of SCO summit in Tashkent. We firmly believe that global order should be anchored on intl law, UN charter & respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity of states,” said Ruchira Kamboj at UNSC.

She also stated India’s position in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine at the time of crisis and economic support to India’s neighbours at the global South under economic distress