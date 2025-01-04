'Respiratory Infections During Peak Winters': China Issues Statement Amid Concerns On HMPV Outbreak; India Urges To 'Keep Calm'



The spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory infection that shares symptoms with flu and COVID-19, has raised alarms globally, particularly following reports of its rapid spread in China.

Recent reports from China show an increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses, with some people wearing masks in hospitals, reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic's early days.

This has raised concerns among the global community, drawing comparisons between HMPV's rapid spread and the trajectory of COVID-19, which led to a global pandemic and millions of deaths.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus discovered in 2001. It can cause symptoms that resemble the flu, including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

While most people recover from the infection within a week, the virus can lead to more severe complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

What Did China Say?

Chinese authorities, however, have sought to calm these concerns. A statement from China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning acknowledged that respiratory infections typically peak during the winter months.

She reassured the public that the Chinese government is closely monitoring the situation and emphasized that both locals and tourists can feel safe traveling in China.

India’s Response: No Need to Panic

India, having experienced one of the worst COVID-19 waves, has closely followed developments regarding HMPV. According to a report by NDTV, Dr. Atul Goel, a senior official with India’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), urged the public not to panic.

He explained that while HMPV is a respiratory virus, it is similar to the common cold and primarily affects young children and the elderly. He also pointed out that India has not seen a significant rise in respiratory infections, and no major outbreaks have been reported from hospitals.

Dr. Goel further reassured the public by sharing that no substantial increase in respiratory illness cases had been observed in India’s data for December 2024, indicating that the situation in the country remains stable.

WHO’s Stance

Though the World Health Organization (WHO) has not issued an official statement regarding the outbreak in China, health organizations globally are closely monitoring the spread of HMPV. So far, no state of emergency has been declared by either the WHO or Chinese authorities. Additionally, neighboring countries such as Hong Kong have reported a few cases but have not seen widespread outbreaks.