Rishi Sunak 'at risk' of losing seat at next general election, predicts new poll

New Delhi: British Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, who became prime minister in October last year when Liz Truss resigned after less than two months, is at risk of losing his seat in the upcoming general election, according to a media report citing a new polling data. As many as 15 of Sunak's Cabinet ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and health secretary Steve Barclay are also at risk of defeat at the election expected next year, according to the polling data shared with The Independent newspapers. Foreign secretary James Cleverly, defence secretary Ben Wallace, business secretary Grant Shapps, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, and environment secretary Therese Coffey could also lose their seats, according to the Focaldata polling for Best for Britain.

The poll also predicted that only five Cabinet ministers -- Jeremy Hunt, Indian-origin Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, Nadhim Zawawi, and Kemi Badenoch -- would cling on after the 2024 polls.

A new analysis shared with The Independent on 10 crucial 'bellwether' seats -- those who have voted consistently with the winning party in recent decades -- shows that the Opposition Labour party is on course to take all 10.

"Sunak's Cabinet deserves nothing short of a wipeout," said Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, a group campaigning for internationalist values and for closer ties with the EU.

Earlier last week, Sunak, 42, tried to relaunch his premiership by vowing to tackle Britain's "most serious problems" by the election in 2024.

In his New Year speech, the Indian-origin leader promised to halve UK's inflation and reduce illegal migration. He stated that his government would build "a better future for our children and grandchildren" and made the possibly risky demand that the public judge him on "the results we achieve".

"Your priorities are my priorities. Together, we will build a better future," he said.

Rishi Sunak made the following 'five promises'

1. We will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.

2. We will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.

3. We will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.

4. By March, NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.

5. We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.

As your Prime Minister you need to know what my focus will be, so you can hold me to account directly on whether it is delivered.



These are my five promises pic.twitter.com/XyXrlMshdG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 4, 2023

"These are five pledges to deliver peace of mind so that you know things are getting better, that they are actually changing. That you have a government working in your interests, focused on your priorities, putting your needs first. And I fully expect you to hold my government and I to account on delivering those goals," he said.

He said that the New Year should be a time of optimism and excitement.

"Yet I know many of you look ahead to 2023 with apprehension. I want you to know that as your Prime Minister, I will work night and day to change that, and quickly," Sunak added.

Your priorities are my priorities. Together, we will build a better future. Watch my speech live: https://t.co/48mxwTY0Bd — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 4, 2023

"Those are the people's priorities. They are your government's priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not ... So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve," he said.