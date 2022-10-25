Rishi Sunak, Indian-origin UK PM, set to take oath on October 28

London: Indian Origin former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak became UK's prime minister on Monday (October 24). Replacing former PM Liz Truss, Sunak became the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK. Along with being the first Indian-origin UK PM Sunak now also holds the title of becoming the youngest UK prime minister in modern history at the age of 42 years. Rishi Sunak, in his first address to the country after being elected as the PM said, "I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility; and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people."

Rishi Sunak will take oath as PM on October 28 and the cabinet is likely to be formed on October 29.

The new UK PM in a brief speech said, "I am humbled and honored to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. This is the greatest fortune of my life for which I am very grateful."

He said, "UK is a great country, but we are facing a profound economic challenge. Now we need stability and unity and I will make it my top priority to bring my party and country together because this is the only way we can overcome the challenges and build a better future for our children and grandchildren. I pledge that I will serve you with honesty and humility."

Rishi grew up watching his parents serve our local community with dedication. His dad was an NHS family GP and Rishi's mum ran her own local chemist shop. Rishi wanted to make that same positive difference to people as their Member of Parliament and Rishi was first elected to represent this wonderful constituency in 2015 and re-elected in 2017 and 2019. Rishilive in Kirby Sigston, just outside Northallerton.

An Oxford and Stanford University alumnus, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.