Rishi Sunak Sacks British Home Secretary Suella Braverman; Know Reason Why

 The decision follows increasing pressure on Rishi Sunak to remove Suella Braverman from her position, particularly after she faced accusations of exacerbating tensions leading up to Armistice Day violence.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed the country's interior minister, Suella Braverman after days of mounting pressure from political circles over her remarks about pro-Palestine protestors. This move is part of an ongoing reshuffle of the top ministerial team. The decision follows increasing pressure on Rishi Sunak to remove Suella Braverman from her position, particularly after she faced accusations of exacerbating tensions leading up to Armistice Day violence.

Last week, Suella Braverman defied Rishi Sunak by publishing an article criticizing the police's handling of a march that occurred on Saturday. She received criticism for escalating tensions and seemingly endorsing right-wing protesters to take to the streets of London, prompting pressure on Rishi Sunak to take decisive action.

In an uncommon criticism of the police, Suella Braverman stated last week that London's police force was overlooking lawbreaking by "pro-Palestinian mobs," characterizing demonstrators advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza as "hate marchers." Braverman said that police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for efficiently handling the violent protesters and counter-protesters in London. "That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage....The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling,” she said.

The 43-year-old minister of Goan origin has consistently been a source of controversy in her senior role within the UK Cabinet.

