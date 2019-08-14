Russia, Pakistan hold telephonic conversation, discuss current situation in South Asia

Russia on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan discussing the current situation in South Asia, including the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. This comes as another attempt by Pakistan to corner India on an international platform since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government ended the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The telephonic conversation initiated by Pakistan comes on a day when the country's President Arif Alvi appealed to his countrymen to unleash propaganda on the social media targeting India on the Kashmir matter, in yet another futile attempt to malign its eastern neighbour.

During the conversation, Russia emphasised the "need for de-escalation of tensions", adding that "there is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means". "Representatives of Russia to the UN adhere to this consistent position," Russia said.

The conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi.