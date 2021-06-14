Russia tests nasal spray version of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for children: Report

Russia is in the process of testing a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccine that can be suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September.

Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine "only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on", the TASS news agency reported.

The children's shot is likely to be ready for distribution by Sept. 15, Gintsburg was quoted as saying during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin recently.

The research group tested the vaccine on children aged between eight and 12 and found no side effects among the test group, including no increase in body temperature, Gintsburg said in comments reported by the TASS news agency.

"We are inoculating our little (patients) nasally, we are just administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray," Gintsburg said, without giving any further information about the study.

Meanwhile in India, Russia`s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy`s Lab at Delhi`s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Sunday, sources said.

Sputnik V is likely to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from next week.

