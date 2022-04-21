Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and also the increasing tension between Russia and the Western countries over, Moscow on Wednesday successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) named Sarmat (RS-28 Sarmat Test). These missiles are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Ten or more warheads can be installed on this ballistic missile, which means that 10 nuclear bombs can be dropped at a time. Following the test, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia called the missile unique and said that it will make ‘those who threaten Russia think twice.’ He said that the missile can destroy any target on the earth.

The RD-274 liquid rocket engine has been installed to power the heavy RS-28 Sarmat missile. The operational range of this missile is 18000 km and the minimum range is 5,500 km.

Sarmat is one of Russia's next generation missiles. These missiles also include Kinjal and Avangard hypersonic missiles. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Sarmat is capable of carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle along with other weapons.

This missile has the highest tactical and technical characteristics. It has the ability to dodge all anti-missile defence systems.

It can carry weapons weighing more than 200 tons and multiple nuclear warheads. As per the Russian Defence Ministry, the missile was tested at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia.

