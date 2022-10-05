NewsWorld
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy signs decree ruling out negotiations with Putin

The Ukrainian President also instructed the government to prepare proposals for the creation of a multi-level security guarantee system designed to boost Ukraine's defence potential.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 06:58 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to put into effect the decision of the NSDC
  • It rules out holding any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the latest round of face-to-face peace talks on March 29

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), which rules out holding any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky`s press service reported.

The document, published on Zelenskyy`s website, on Tuesday said that Ukraine's NSDC deemed holding talks with Putin "impossible".

With his decree, the Ukrainian President also instructed the government to prepare proposals for the creation of a multi-level security guarantee system designed to boost Ukraine's defence potential, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sept. 30, the NSDC adopted a decision aimed at guaranteeing Ukraine`s security and restoring its territorial integrity following Moscow`s formal recognition of four Ukrainian regions, which are partially controlled by Russia, as Russian territory.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the latest round of face-to-face peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 29

