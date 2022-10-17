NewsWorld
PLANE CRASH

Russian fighter plane crashes in a residential area near Ukraine; Putin orders officials to head to site

The Russian Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 10:50 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Russian fighter plane crashes in a residential area near Ukraine; Putin orders officials to head to site

Moscow: A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said. A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defence Ministry said. It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about the crash, and he ordered ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building and at least 17 apartments were affected. There was no immediate information about casualties.

The Defense Ministry said the plane that crashed had taken off for a training mission.

Yeysk, a city of about 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.
 

Live Tv

Plane crashRussian plane accidentRussian planeSu-34 bomber

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN