Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822007https://zeenews.india.com/world/russian-president-putin-may-visit-india-next-year-2822007.html
NewsWorld
INDIA-RUSSIA TIES

Russian President Putin May Visit India Next Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India when the two leaders held summit talks in Moscow in July. 

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Russian President Putin May Visit India Next Year Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year as part of a laid down structure between the two countries for reciprocal annual visits by their leaders, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday. 

The two sides are looking at the possibility of the visit but nothing has been finalised yet, they said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India when the two leaders held summit talks in Moscow in July. 

Earlier Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a video interaction with senior Indian Editors referred to the strong bilateral relationship between India and Russia, and added Putin's visit is on the cards. He did not give any specific dates or make a definitive announcement of the visit. 

Prime Minister Modi visited Kazan in Russia last month to attend the BRICS summit. 

The interaction was organised by the Russian state-owned Sputnik news agency. 

"We are looking forward to the visit. The dates will be mutually worked out soon," Peskov said. 

Asked to comment on US President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied longer-range missiles, Peskov warned it will add fuel to the conflict and escalate the war. 

Peskov's comments came on a day when President Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country. 

Putin's endorsement of the new nuclear deterrent policy comes on the 1,000th day after he sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK