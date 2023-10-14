Russian President Vladimir Putin Calls Full Siege Of Gaza 'Unacceptable'

BISHKEK: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that Israel's decision to siege the whole region of Gaza is "unacceptable" and claimed that the whole population of Gaza does not support Hamas. "Israel is responding on a large scale and using pretty cruel methods. Harsh. Of course, we understand the logic of what is going on, but despite all the ferocity on both sides, despite all the remorseless we need to think about the civilian population," he said.

President Putin added, "Some say that there may be military and normal military measures taken against the Gaza sector. Similar to the blockade of Leningrad during World War Two, we understand where that goes and this is unacceptable there. Two plus million people there and not all of them support Hamas."

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Israel-Gaza escalation during the press conference after the CIS summit meeting in Kyrgyzstan, Russian Tass reported. Putin also went on to mention the Palestinian demand for an independent state and said that they were promised that and have the right to expect to get delivered.

He said, "Palestine was promised that there will be an independent Palestinian state for the capital city in East Jerusalem and UN level decisions were made and they have the right to expect this to be delivered upon and there are lots of people there who have nothing to do with the current situation."

On being asked if Russia can play the role of a mediator between Israel and Hamas, the Russian President highlighted that his country has good relations with Israel and Palestine and assured support in resolving the issue.

He added, "I think Russia can help with this. Over the last 15 years or so we have had good relationships with Israel. We have good relationships with Palestine and nobody can suspect us in trying to play an unfair game. Of course, if anybody needs our effort." Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip. "I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Gallant said.

Meanwhile, In retaliatory strike against Hamas terror attacks in Israel, Israeli soldiers, their tanks and munitions have been deployed near the Gaza border as they prepare for a full ground offensive against Hamas. In visuals coming in from the Gaza border, tanks can be seen firing shells towards the Gaza Strip. Moreover, soldiers are seen loading artillery shells into howitzers.

Adding to this, Israeli infantry troops have been moving closer to the Gaza border in anticipation of a full ground offensive on Hamas. Israel military's top spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari says the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the next stages of the ongoing war with Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip and urges Palestinians in the north of the enclave to evacuate, saying Israel was going to "attack with great force."

The IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. The Israeli Air Force has said that the IDF continues the effort to move the residents of the Gaza Strip in order to protect them in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said a call was sent out to residents of Gaza using a variety of different means in an attempt to minimize the harm to non-combatants. IDF said Hamas terrorists are hiding in terror tunnels located under the houses in Gaza City and in civilian buildings.

The Israel Defence Forces said infantry forces and tanks entered the Gaza Strip on Friday in "localized raids" to clear the area of potential terrorists and locate missing citizens of Israel in a likely precursor to a full-scale incursion in response to Hamas's attack, The Times of Israel reported.