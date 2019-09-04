Russian President Vladimir Putin invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Victory Day Parade in 2020

NEW DELHI: In an apparent effort to further cement the bilateral relations between Russia and India. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 75th Victory Day Parade to be held in May 2020.

Putin extended the invitation to PM Modi during the 20th Annual Summit which PM Modi was attending in Russian city of Vladivostok. Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale said that PM Modi has accepted President Putin's invitation to attend 75th anniversary of the victory of Russian federation and erstwhile Soviet Union in World War 2.

"We will meet in Brazil at the BRICS summit, and we also expect to see you next May at the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, the victory over Nazism," Putin told Modi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

It is to be noted that PM Modi-led government at the Centre has been extending its full support to Russia's Victory Day celebrations. The approach of Modi government towards Victory Day celebrations is completely different from the Congress' government in the past which has had always maintained a cautious approach towards Russia.

In May 2015, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee had participated during the 70 anniversary of Victory Day. Mukherjee later mentioned in his memoir that the Congress party was banned by the British government several Congress leaders including Mahatma Gandhi were put behind bars for their protests against World War II.

"Knowing all this, how could our government celebrate victory in the Second World War as a Victory Day?" Mukherjee asked the then Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao, who was invited in 1995 by then Russian government to attend the Victory Day Parade.

Meanwhile, India and Russia signed several agreements on Wednesday in the presence of PM Modi and Russian President Putin in Vladivostok. After signing the deals, PM Modi said during joint press conference that both New Delhi and Mocow are against outside influence in the internal matters of any nation.

He also said that both the countries realise the importance of a multipolar world, adding that both the nations are working together on many global forums like BRICS and SCO. "We both are against outside influence in the internal matters of any nation. India and Russia realise the importance of a multipolar world. We are working together on many global forums like BRICS and SCO. We are adding new sectors to the already strong partnership between India and Russia," said PM Modi.