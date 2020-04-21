Russian Sukhoi Su-35 intercepts US P-8A warplane over Mediterranean Sea, flies just 25 feet apart: Watch

A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 intercepted a United States of America Navy Sixth Fleet's P-8A Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft twice in about 100 minutes over the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea on April 19, 2020. While Russia claims the US P-8A plane was moving towards its military bases, the American Navy countered it by accusing the Sukhoi-Su35 pilot of flying in an unsafe and unprofessional manner during the intercept.

Russia scrambled its 4++ Generation twin-engine Su-35 fighter from Syria's Hmeymim airbase for the intercept after tracking the US P-8A aircraft. During the second intercept, the Su-35 came within 25 feet of the P-8A, claimed the US Navy. A video released by the US Navy shows the Russian fighter jet coming close to the P-8A.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the US warplane was moving towards its military facilities in Syria necessitating the intercept. "On April 19, the Russian equipment controlling the airspace over the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea detected an air target performing a flight towards Russia’s military facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic. A fighter jet from the air defence alert quick reaction force of the Hmeymim airbase was scrambled to identify the target," Russian news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

However, the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa/US 6th Fleet Public released a statement accusing Russian warplane of indulging in unsafe and unprofessional flying during the second intercept. "For the second time in four days, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while intercepting a US Navy P-8A Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft in US Sixth Fleet, 19 April, 2020. On April 19, 2020, a US Navy P-8A aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted twice by a Russian SU-35 over a period of 100 minutes. The first intercept was deemed safe and professional. The second intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional due to the SU-35 conducting a high-speed, high-powered maneuver that decreased aircraft separation to within 25 feet, directly in front of the P-8A, exposing the U.S. aircraft to wake turbulence and jet exhaust."

"The unnecessary actions of the Russian SU-35 pilot were inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules, seriously jeopardizing the safety of flight of both aircraft. While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible. We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA). Unsafe actions‎ increase the risk of miscalculation and potential for midair collisions, the US statement added.

The Russians countered the US charge plane by claiming that "the aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force performed and perform all flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace over neutral waters".

After the second intercept, the US Navy warplane changed its course and descended following which the Su-35 returned to its base.

On April 15, 2020, too, a Russian Su-35 had intercepted and flew inverted of a US P-8A in the same area. According to the US Navy, the Russian plane had on that occasion too had come within 25 feet of the P-8A.