Russian Vladimir President Putin Hosts PM Modi At His Residence For 'Private Engagement'

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his official residence on Monday for a 'private engagement'. "PM Modi was welcomed by President Vladimir Putin of Russia at his official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X. He claimed the meeting was between two close friends and trusted partners. "A time for the two leaders to cherish and celebrate friendship," the Spokesperson stated.

PM Modi arrived at Vnukovo-II International Airport to a ceremonial welcome, his first visit to Russia's capital since 2015. Denis Manturov, Russia's first deputy prime minister, greeted him. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will meet with the Indian community in Russia, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin, and then visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition venue in Moscow.

These engagements will precede a restricted-level meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Putin, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. "I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," Prime Minister Modi stated in his departure speech.



He emphasised that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has progressed over the last decade, particularly in energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.